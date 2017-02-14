Still Omaha or Bust For UofL Baseball

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) It's the start of a new baseball season, and it's business as usual at U of L with the same annual goal, win a national title. "I believe that expectations have been the same. It doesn't matter what year it is for us. The plan is to go to Omaha and try to win a national championship," said senior outfielder, Logan Taylor. That is a goal that the UofL baseball program has not been shy about announcing since head coach, Dan McDonnell took over the program in 2007.

On media day, held in the Omaha Room at Jim Patterson Stadium, the team made it clear that it's still Omaha or bust, despite losing seven players to the major league draft. "That's a neat place to be. A program where the expectations are to go to Omaha and win a national championship," said McDonnell. Last season didn't exactly end the way the Cards wanted it to, losing to UC Santa Barbara on a walk off grand slam in the Super Regional, but they've put that heartbreak behind them, and are using it as fuel. "You come off I guess two rough losses in Super Regionals the last two years, and now you're just ready to get back at it again," said junior first baseman and pitcher, Brendan McKay.

The Cards are ranked as high as sixth in the nation in the preseason polls, and look to once again be a contender late in the season.

