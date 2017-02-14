UK Medical Hospital changes policies amid flu increase

UK Medical Hospital has changed their visitation policies to better serve their patients. (Source: Raycom Media)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – UK Medical Hospital is temporarily changing its visitor policies to better serve their patients.

The hospital announced on Tuesday that it will be adjusting its visitation policy due to the uptick in flu cases.

Any visitors 12 years of age or younger will not be allowed to enter the hospital. Any visitor with flu like symptoms will also not be allowed to enter the hospital.

The hospital also announced that only two visitors would be allowed in a room at a time. Visitors will also be given the option to wear masks or other protective clothing when seeing a patient.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ TJ's Bill headed to full house for vote

+ UofL interim president optimistic about accreditation

+ More Health News from WAVE3.com

The hospital says the changes are just temporary and will go into effect Thursday, Feb. 16. The hospital says that exceptions could be made on a case to case basis.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.