WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 14, 2017: Protecting our Children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The cliché is very real: our children are our future. How we treat them speaks volumes about who we are and what matters to us.

In the Commonwealth of Kentucky, we must do a better job of protecting our children from abuse and neglect.

We must not saddle them with prenatal substance abuse at birth that they must be weaned off as they are welcomed to the world – if they are even provided treatment.

A review board the legislature created to analyze child deaths says some social workers juggle between 60 to 80 cases, creating burnout and high turnover.

The review panel said nearly 60% of the 116 cases of abuse and neglect last year resulting in death or grave injury were potentially preventable.

The challenges are great - as one child of every four in Kentucky lives in poverty. But they must be met. Not all issues will be solved with greater funding, but that would be a good start.

