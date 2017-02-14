Recent raids prompt protestors to gather outside ICE

An elderly Franklin County woman was removed from her home after police say they found her living in deplorable conditions and lying in feces in her home.More >>
The incident was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., according to Trooper Joshua Lawson.More >>
A Trimble County woman facing animal abuse charges bonded out of jail on Tuesday.More >>
A group who says they are standing up for the rights of immigrants in the United States are making sure their voices are being heard.More >>
For the first time since taking the role, the University of Louisville's interim president has talked publicly. What Greg Postel talked about was the future of the university's accreditation as the school also responds to a state audit of the schools' foundation.More >>
