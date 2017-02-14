Recent raids prompt protestors to gather outside ICE

Members of Showing Up for Racial Justice, or SURJ, gathered in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Louisville on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group who says they are standing up for the rights of immigrants in the United States are making sure their voices are being heard.

Members of Showing Up for Racial Justice, or SURJ, gathered in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Louisville on Monday.



Organizers said in light of recent raids across the country they want local ICE officials to know they are organized in the community and work is being done to prevent families from being separated.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky Department of Education to conduct management audit of JCPS

+ Man surrenders to police, confesses to shooting

+ Spotlight on KY as overdose numbers soar



Protestor Stephen Bartlett said, "Homeland security would say this is their routine work, but the intensification of the raids and the number of people who are being picked up who would not have been considered priorities for removal, who are not criminals, that is happening."



ICE officials confirmed 53 illegal immigrants were arrested in raids in Kentucky last week. Of those arrests, 22 were convicted felons and 11 were previously deported and illegally re-entered the United States. Thirty-six of the arrests took place in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.