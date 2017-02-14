Woman accused of having dozens of dead animals on farm bonds out of jail

Kentucky State police are assisting local authorities in Trimble County in an investigation into reports about dead animals on a farm in the area. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A Trimble County woman facing animal abuse charges bonded out of jail on Tuesday.

Marlena Robinson posted a $500 bond on 53 counts of animal cruelty, and 44 counts of improper disposal of a dead animal.

Henry County Animal Control found the remains of 19 dead horses, 15 rabbits and three goats on Robinsons' property on February 1. Fourteen horses and five rabbits were rescued from the property.

The charges are misdemeanors; they carry less than a year of jail time and a $500 fine, according to Ellie Troutman of Henry County Animal Control, who wants to see the laws changed.

"Our push is the legislation," Troutman said. "These laws have got to change in the state of Kentucky. We need this to be a felony. We need property to be involved in this."

Troutman suggested that anyone having trouble caring for their animals should contact their local humane society or other animal rescue groups.

