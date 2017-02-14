Elderly woman found lying in feces, daughter could face neglect charges

Police say an elderly woman would found lying in feces in this home. (Source: WLEX)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – An elderly Franklin County woman was removed from her home after police say they found her living in deplorable conditions.

The woman, who has not been identified, lived on Stable Lane in Frankfort. Police say they were notified after the Humane Society called them.

The Human Society says they received a tip, stating a bunch of animals were living in the home. When workers went to the home for a welfare check, they called Animal Control and the Sheriff's Department.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Purdue student charged with rape

+ Teen fatally struck on scooter in Covington identified

+ Indianapolis mother accused of abducting infant, bringing him to Louisville surrenders

Inside the home, deputies found 18 cats and nine dogs living in the home with the woman and her adult daughter. They found the elderly woman lying on the floor in animal feces. Deputies said the stench in the home was so horrid, they had to wear masks.

"I can honestly say the condition of the home was the worst I have ever seen," said deputy Chris Eaton. "The floors and the walls were covered with animal feces."

Social Services is investigating and say the daughter could face neglect charges.

Authorities say the animals were in good condition, and describe the situation as sad, saying the pets seemed to be the priority.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.