City seeks input on effects of redlining

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - City officials want ideas from the community about how to improve homeownership and development in west Louisville and other areas experiencing disinvestment.

To help gather input, they developed an interactive story map called Redlining Louisville: The History of Race, Class and Real Estate.



Redlining started in the 1930s as a way for banks to deny loans to areas or individuals they deemed risky, usually based on race and socioeconomic factors.

Officials are encouraging the public to the look at a new map on the city's website to examine what they call lasting effects of redlining in our neighborhoods today.



The city will host community discussions about the issue on the following dates:

February 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Louisville Urban League, hosted by the Louisville Urban League and Greater Louisville Project

March 28 at 5:30 p.m. at New Directions Housing Corporation, hosted by New Directions Housing Corporation, Human Relations Commission, and Metropolitan Housing Coalition

April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the YouthBuild Louisville, hosted by The Center For Health Equity and YouthBuild Louisville

