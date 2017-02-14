Bill to teach students dangers of addiction moves forward

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – A proposed law to teach Kentucky students about the dangers of heroin and prescription drug addiction is moving forward.

The education committee sent House Bill 145 to the full floor. House Bill 145 would include instruction in physical education and health education classes throughout elementary, middle, and high schools.

The classes would emphasize the connection between prescription painkillers and the addiction to heroin and synthetic drugs.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Representative James Tipton of Taylorsville.

"It's hard for us to imagine that we have to start talking about for children at such a young age, but they're exposed to it everyday and they need to be properly educated," said Tipton. "Hopefully, this legislation will prevent some deaths in the future."

The bill would require the state's Office of Drug Control Policy to develop recommendations for the school program by the end of the year.

