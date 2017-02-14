Bill to teach students dangers of addiction moves forward

The Kentucky Department of Education has announced it will conduct a management audit of Jefferson County Public Schools.More >>
The Kentucky Department of Education has announced it will conduct a management audit of Jefferson County Public Schools.More >>
This Valentine's Day is the last one for the The Blossom Shop, a staple on the historic Douglass Loop in the Highlands. The current owner of the shop reminisces on the past 65 Valentine's Days.More >>
This Valentine's Day is the last one for the The Blossom Shop, a staple on the historic Douglass Loop in the Highlands. The current owner of the shop reminisces on the past 65 Valentine's Days.More >>
The incident was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., according to Trooper Joshua Lawson.More >>
The incident was reported to KSP at 11:43 a.m., according to Trooper Joshua Lawson.More >>
A proposed law to teach Kentucky students about the dangers of heroin and prescription drug addition is moving forward to the full floor.More >>
A proposed law to teach Kentucky students about the dangers of heroin and prescription drug addition is moving forward to the full floor.More >>
An elderly Franklin County woman was removed from her home after police say they found her living in deplorable conditions and lying in feces in her home.More >>
An elderly Franklin County woman was removed from her home after police say they found her living in deplorable conditions and lying in feces in her home.More >>