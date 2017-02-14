Former Grayson Co. teacher, coach indicted on rape charge

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) – A former Grayson County teacher and coach has been indicted for rape following his November arrest on the same charge.

Kentucky State Police received a report of inappropriate behavior between Gavin Logsdon, 30, and a juvenile student on November 21, 2016.

Logsdon was a business teacher and the head baseball coach at Grayson County High School at the time of his arrest, but he resigned on November 28.

An arrest report for Logsdon states he admitted to Kentucky State Police that he had an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. He told troopers the two had sex at his home on November 18.

The student and Logsdon told KSP the relationship had been going on since June, 2016, according to the report.

Logsdon is now out on bond while he awaits trial. He is not allowed to have any contact with the female student.

