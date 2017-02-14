Family, friends gather to remember man killed by LMPD in South Louisville

Family and friends of William Young Jr. gathered at the house where he was he was killed. (Source: Miles Jackson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends of the man who was shot to death by LMPD officers in South Louisville gathered to remember him on Tuesday.

Candles and teddy bears lined the porch of the vacant house on Oleanda Avenue where William Young Jr. was killed.

Police were responding to a report of a break-in late Saturday night when Young attacked Officer Russell Braun with a skewer-like object, Chief Steve Conrad said. Braun was hit in the chest with the object and shot himself in the hand during the confrontation.

Family members said they believe officers should have used non-lethal force.

"In our view his hands were up, both of his hands were up," Young's ex-girlfriend Annette Greer said at the vigil. "And he rushed at them, I believe to shove them to get out because that was the only way out."

The family said Young was mentally ill and struggled with addiction.

