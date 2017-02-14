KSP: Man accused in doctor's office homicide found by citizen

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police searched for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a doctor’s office for nearly seven hours on Tuesday.



Authorities said Timothy Riddle, 45, walked into a Bedford doctor's office and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Lora Cable, 38. A family member said Cable had just started a new relationship.



“It was a pretty big shock to us because you know in a small town like this not really stuff like this happens a lot,” Hogan Ritter said.



Police asked for the public's help to find Riddle shortly after the shooting. Several hours later they got the tip they needed.

“We received a call from a citizen in Trimble County advising that they were with Timothy Riddle on Sulphur-Bedford Road in Trimble County, saying they were with him in a field a short way off from the road,” Trooper Josh Lawson said.



It's not clear if the citizen initially knew what Riddle was accused of doing.



Police said Riddle did not put up a fight.

“Cooperative,” Trooper Lawson said. “Appeared to be remorseful.”

The town of Bedford is still in shock. Taylor Heveline described town as a place where everybody knows everybody. Her family's store is up the road from where the shooting happened. They saw Riddle often.



“He was a regular customer here so we had seen him before,” Heveline said.



“It’s been a very trying day for everybody involved,” Trooper Lawson said. “We've had people working, not working the investigation, but troopers here at this post who knew of the people that were involved. They knew of the other individuals that were inside the clinic when it happened.”



Although Cable’s family declined to speak on camera, they did express their gratitude to everyone who helped search for Riddle.



