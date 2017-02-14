Eastside cheerleaders come home champions

The Eastside Middle School cheerleaders were greeted by their families as their flight arrived home from UCA Championships in Orlando.More >>
Authorities said Timothy Riddle, 45, walked into a Bedford doctor's office and shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Lora Cable, 38.More >>
If going out to dinner for Valentine's Day isn't your thing, how about watching a romantic movie at home?More >>
Family and friends of the man who was shot to death by LMPD officers in South Louisville gathered to remember him on Tuesday.More >>
A heart transplant recipient has found a unique way to thank her donor's family and shared their loved one' beating heart with them.More >>
