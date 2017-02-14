Eastside cheerleaders come home champions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of cheerleaders received a warm welcome at Louisville International Airport Tuesday night.

The Eastside Middle School cheerleaders were greeted by their families as their flight arrived home from UCA Championships in Orlando.



Two Eastside teams competed.

After months of hard work, both came home with national and world titles.



Cheerleading coach Carrie Debold said, “We push them but they push themselves to be in the gym to work hard for this competition. This is our big thing each year and this is what we work for.”



This is the second year in a row the Eastside Middle teams have won national championships.

