Parents of teen injured at school hope audit prevents other incidents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A review by the Kentucky Department of Education lists several concerns within the Jefferson County Public School district.

The review found 32 issues ranging from sexual assault on buses to priority schools. At least 16 of those deficiencies involve student restraints. It’s an issue the Long family experienced firsthand when their son Brennan was restrained at the Binet School.

“Both of his legs, his femurs were broken,” Brennan’s father, Brian Long, said.



The Long family is actually listed specifically in the report, but they say the review points to a greater problem, one they keep pushing to solve.

“It's not about Brennan, it's about injury prevention, it's about preventing the next fatal or near fatal injury in this county,” Long said. “It was almost Brennan. But it's going to be someone else if the changes aren't made.”



JCPS superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens reacted to the report Tuesday and noted a lot of the state's issues were with restraints. But she said the district has taken steps to fix the problem by reporting issues more accurately and by training staff in safe crisis management.



“Frankly reading the majority of this audit feels like stepping back in time. It does not acknowledge the work the district has done and continues to do,” Hargens said.



But the state's spotlight is just putting further emphasis on Brennan's story and his family's message.

“The reality of it is these issues must be addressed and the can't be addressed fast enough,” Long said. “Who's son or daughter wants to be that child? No one.”



A team from the state will now come in to audit the school system. Because of how large the school system is, the team will be here at least two weeks. All documents and records will have to be handed over to the team.



Depending on what they find, the state could end up taking over the school system.

