2 men charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

Love is what at least four happy couples ordered at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville.More >>
Love is what at least four happy couples ordered at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville.More >>
The victim, Joshua Evans, turned 18 the day before he was killed.More >>
The victim, Joshua Evans, turned 18 the day before he was killed.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 9, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 9, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The Long family is actually listed specifically in the report, but they say the review points to a greater problem, one they keep pushing to solve.More >>
The Long family is actually listed specifically in the report, but they say the review points to a greater problem, one they keep pushing to solve.More >>
The Eastside Middle School cheerleaders were greeted by their families as their flight arrived home from UCA Championships in Orlando.More >>
The Eastside Middle School cheerleaders were greeted by their families as their flight arrived home from UCA Championships in Orlando.More >>