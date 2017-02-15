2 men charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after a man celebrating his 18th birthday was shot to death in front of his home near Churchill Downs.

Tristan Jewell, 21, and Devonta Anderson, 23, are charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the shooting death of Joshua Evans.

Police found Evans lying on Longfield Avenue early Tuesday morning. He later died at a hospital of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Jewell's arrest report said he was arrested in the same clothing witnesses described to police earlier in the day.

Evans turned 18 on Monday, just hours before he was killed.

