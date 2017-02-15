House fire causes traffic trouble in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

The fire was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two intersections near Churchill Downs were shut down while crews battled a nearby house fire Wednesday morning.

Everyone got out of the house in the 2700 block of Taylor Boulevard safely, a MetroSafe dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at 10:27 a.m.

Traffic was closed at Taylor and Hardy Avenue and also Taylor and Winkler Avenue while the fire was fought.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

