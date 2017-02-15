Suspect arrested, arraigned in violent home invasion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two men wanted on multiple charges in connection with a violent home invasion has made his first court appearance in the case.

Marsean Evans, 26, was taken into custody February 14 by Louisville Metro police. A not guilty plea was entered by the court during his arraignment.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2017 Roundup

The arrest warrant for Evans says that on February 6 he "assaulted, threatened and stole from victim's with a handgun."

LMPD says the first victim was at a neighbor's apartment when Evans and another person pulled guns. The victim was blindfolded, struck on the top of her head with the gun and sexually assaulted.

After stealing cash and the woman's cell phones, the men forced their victim back to her apartment at gunpoint. Another woman in the apartment who was asleep was hit in the head with the gun and robbed of her cell phones.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 men charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old

+ KSP: Man accused in doctor's office homicide found by citizen

+ Former Grayson Co. teacher, coach indicted on rape charge

The warrant says Evans and his partner forced the two women into a back room so he could search their property, but the men fled when they were confronted by someone.

Evans is charged with two counts of robbery, one count each of kidnapping of an adult, sexual abuse, assault 2nd degree, assault 4th degree, burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $75,000 cash. His next court date is February 24.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.