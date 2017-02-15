WATCH LIVE @ NOON: President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Ne - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ NOON: President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu joint news conference

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At Noon, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu hold a joint news conference at the White House. The news conference will be available on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. You can watch by clicking on the appropriate link:

