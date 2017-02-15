UPDATE: I-64W reopens after grass fire near Hurstbourne Pkwy. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-64W reopens after grass fire near Hurstbourne Pkwy.

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The fire was burning along the westbound lanes of I-64. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) The fire was burning along the westbound lanes of I-64. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed at Hurstbourne Parkway for a time Wednesday afternoon while fire crews worked to put out a grass fire.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closure was expected to last until about 2 p.m., but the interstate reopened just before 1:15 p.m.

The fire was reported about a half-hour earlier at 12:37 p.m.

  PHOTOS: Louisville Zoo tiger undergoes medical exam

    Vikentii was sedated before the zoo's veterinary staff began the exam. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

    Vikentii is the Louisville Zoo's seven-year-old male Amur tiger. The species was formerly known as Siberian tigers. The name change better reflects the area of Russia where the animals are found in the wild, the zoo's senior veterinarian said.

  KSP announces unit to investigate officer shootings

    The Kentucky State Police said on Wednesday that increased public scrutiny of police shootings led them to create a new unit devoted to investigating officer-involved incidents.

  SLIDESHOW: LMPD's Most Wanted Suspects

    LMPD Most Wanted Cover

    The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 9, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

