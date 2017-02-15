UPDATE: I-64W reopens after grass fire near Hurstbourne Pkwy.

The fire was burning along the westbound lanes of I-64. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed at Hurstbourne Parkway for a time Wednesday afternoon while fire crews worked to put out a grass fire.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closure was expected to last until about 2 p.m., but the interstate reopened just before 1:15 p.m.

The fire was reported about a half-hour earlier at 12:37 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.