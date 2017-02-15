KSP announces unit to investigate officer shootings

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police said on Wednesday that increased public scrutiny of police shootings led them to create a new unit devoted to investigating officer-involved incidents.

"We have a responsibility to our officers and the communities we serve, to apply our best resources for determining the unbiased facts of these incidents," KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said. "There must be best practices in place to ensure high quality, unbiased and transparent investigations. It’s simply a matter of public trust."

The Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed at the beginning of this year and has already begun five investigations.

The unit will investigate all shootings involving KSP officers. Local police departments and sheriff's offices can also ask the CIRT team to handle shootings involving their officers.

