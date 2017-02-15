KSP announces unit to investigate officer shootings

A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.More >>
A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.More >>
Vikentii is the Louisville Zoo's seven-year-old male Amur tiger. The species was formerly known as Siberian tigers. The name change better reflects the area of Russia where the animals are found in the wild, the zoo's senior veterinarian said.More >>
Vikentii is the Louisville Zoo's seven-year-old male Amur tiger. The species was formerly known as Siberian tigers. The name change better reflects the area of Russia where the animals are found in the wild, the zoo's senior veterinarian said.More >>
The Kentucky State Police said on Wednesday that increased public scrutiny of police shootings led them to create a new unit devoted to investigating officer-involved incidents.More >>
The Kentucky State Police said on Wednesday that increased public scrutiny of police shootings led them to create a new unit devoted to investigating officer-involved incidents.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 9, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Feb. 9, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 30 people as missing in the state of Kentucky. Take a look at their pictures to see if you recognize any of them.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 30 people as missing in the state of Kentucky. Take a look at their pictures to see if you recognize any of them.More >>