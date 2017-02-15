WATCH LIVE @ 2:45pm: Hardin Co. officials on incident at county - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 2:45pm: Hardin Co. officials on incident at county jail

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At 2:45 p.m., the Hardin County Sheriff and Jailer talk about an incident at the Hardin County Detention center involving an employee of each department. Watch the news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

