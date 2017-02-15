PHOTOS: Louisville Zoo tiger undergoes medical exam

The zoo's senior veterinarian said safety is facility's number one priority at all times. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

Vikentii was sedated before the zoo's veterinary staff began the exam. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo's veterinary staff got up close and personal with a nearly 400 pound tiger Wednesday.

They performed a preventive health exam and dental checkup on Vikentii, the zoo's seven-year-old male Amur tiger, and cameras were invited inside the exam room.

>> MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view extraordinary photos of Vikentii's medical exam.

Senior Staff Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi said each of the zoo's cats is given a comprehensive examination once every other year.

"We look at the animals from head to toe, and it gives us a real unique opportunity to get a close look at them," Gyimesi said. "We feel them for lumps and bumps and wounds and any kind of abnormalities."

The animals' eyes, ears and oral cavities are also checked, and they're given dental exams.

"We take x-rays, and we might do ultrasound evaluation," Gyimesi said. "We'll get blood samples, urine samples, perhaps other samples for approved research projects."



Gyimesi said the exams help the vets detect medical problems they might otherwise miss.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Orphaned gorilla baby looking for surrogate mom

+ Baby gorilla Kindi finds her mom

"These exams in the past have uncovered issues, you know, like whether an animal is overweight or underweight, cataracts... eye problems, orthopedic issues like arthritis... tumors, skin tumors, a variety of issues, so they're real valuable."

Vikentii was put under general anesthesia prior to the examination and then maintained on gas anesthesia during the exam.

"Safety's our number one concern," Gyimesi said. "We have protocols in place to make sure everything goes smoothly."

Vikentii's data will be compared to the data of healthy Amur tigers, formerly known as Siberian tigers, to help determine whether he has any medical problems.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.