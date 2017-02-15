Hardin County deputy jailer arrested after fight with sheriff's deputy

A picture released by the Hardin County jail shows injuries suffered by Deputy Jailer Joe Funk in a fight with a sheriff's deputy. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.

The Hardin County jailer and sheriff held a press conference on Wednesday to address the incident.

Deputy Jailer Joe Funk was arrested on Feb. 8 after a dispute with a deputy who was turning over inmate property, according to a press release from the jail. Funk was suspended the next day.

"It is very unfortunate that this incident occurred," the press release reads. "Sometimes bad decisions and anger causes people to make the wrong choice."

Jailer Danny Allen said Funk was taken into custody but not placed in a cell because his status as a jail employee might have made him a target for other inmates.

