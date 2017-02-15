UofL, UK, and IU signees set to play in Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic

UK, IU AND UofL RECRUITS TO BE FEATURED AT DERBY FESTIVAL BASKETBALL CLASSIC

TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY

February 15, 2017. Louisville, KY. – Tickets for the 45th annual Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic presented by Papa John’s go on sale tomorrow Friday, February 17. The high school all-star game will feature the next class of Cards, Cats and Hoosiers. The game is set for Saturday, April 15, at Freedom Hall. This year’s roster includes University of Louisville signees Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Lance Thomas and Jordan Nwora; UK signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; and IU signees Aljami Durham, Clifton Moore, Jr. and Justin Smith. The remainder of the roster will be Top 50 rated recruits from the Nation’s top college basketball programs and will released in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to announce that a University of Kentucky recruit will be joining both UL and IU’s entire recruiting classes in this year’s game,” said Keith Conrad, the event’s recruiting chair. “It will be great to have all three fan bases back in Freedom Hall supporting their newest additions. Cardinal fans should be ecstatic to see what Coach Pitino has labeled as the most talented recruiting class he has assembled during his tenure at the University of Louisville.”

Tickets, which cost $18 in advance ($20 at the door) and $50 for VIP Courtside seating, go on sale February 17, and are available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com and by phone through TicketMaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets for the game and 2017 Pegasus Pins will allow for free admission to the Horseshoe Foundation Derby Festival Night of the Future Stars, which will be held on Friday, April 14, at Indiana University Southeast.

The Basketball Classic is presented by Papa John’s, with Contributing Sponsor Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County. Media Sponsors are 99.7 DJX, B96.5 FM, and SLAM Magazine. Supporting Sponsor: Dick’s Sporting Goods.

First held in 1973, the Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic has featured such players as Jamal Mashburn, Moses Malone, Rex Chapman, Pervis Ellison, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins, Darrell Griffith, Derek Anderson, Anfernee Hardaway and Michael Beasley, among many others.