Andy Beshear responds to McConnell's claims: 'All complaints closed'

A Trimble County woman had filed a protective order against her ex-boyfriend the day before police say he killed her, court records show.More >>
A Trimble County woman had filed a protective order against her ex-boyfriend the day before police say he killed her, court records show.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Wednesday responded to Mitch McConnell's claims of voter fraud.More >>
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Wednesday responded to Mitch McConnell's claims of voter fraud.More >>
Andrew Puzder's nomination for labor secretary ran aground when Republican support evaporated on Wednesday.More >>
Andrew Puzder's nomination for labor secretary ran aground when Republican support evaporated on Wednesday.More >>
A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.More >>
A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.More >>
Vikentii is the Louisville Zoo's seven-year-old male Amur tiger. The species was formerly known as Siberian tigers. The name change better reflects the area of Russia where the animals are found in the wild, the zoo's senior veterinarian said.More >>
Vikentii is the Louisville Zoo's seven-year-old male Amur tiger. The species was formerly known as Siberian tigers. The name change better reflects the area of Russia where the animals are found in the wild, the zoo's senior veterinarian said.More >>