Andy Beshear responds to McConnell's claims: 'All complaints clo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Andy Beshear responds to McConnell's claims: 'All complaints closed'

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Connect
Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 NewS) Attorney General Andy Beshear (Source: WAVE 3 NewS)
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Source: WAVE 3 News) Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear on Wednesday responded to Mitch McConnell's claims of voter fraud.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News App | Weather App

Beshear tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m. that his office "has no evidence of voter fraud related to 2016 presidential election."

Wednesday morning, in an interview with MSNBC, McConnell said that "there's no evidence that enough votes were stolen to change the outcome of the (presidential) election."

McConnell followed that up with a point about Kentucky's recent history of election fraud.

"I do want to point out, though, the Democratic myth that voter fraud is a fiction is not true," he said. "We've had a series of significant cases in Kentucky over the years. There is voter fraud in the country."

In a statement attached to Beshear's tweet Wednesday, he acknowledged the Kentucky voter fraud issues of recent years.

MORE POLITICS COVERAGE
Officials: Trump kept Pence in dark over Flynn-Russia call
For GOP, a dimmed zeal for investigations in Trump era
Bill would ban sex offenders from Ky. playgrounds

"While there have been several convictions for vote buying between 2011 and 2016, to our knowledge, they did not involve federal elections," Beshear wrote. "Any voter fraud is significant, which is why my office runs our year-round voter fraud hotline and has a Public Integrity Unit that investigates allegations of voter fraud."

When WAVE 3 News reached out to McConnell's office for a response to the MSNBC interview earlier Wednesday, a spokesman shared a link to an August report by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. Read more about that report here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly