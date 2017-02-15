Pass the Cash: 6th grader loses use of her legs

The signs are handmade with a sharpie and cardboard and can be seen tacked onto street lights. They also come in the form of bus shelter advertisements.More >>
The signs are handmade with a sharpie and cardboard and can be seen tacked onto street lights. They also come in the form of bus shelter advertisements.More >>
A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.More >>
A deputy jailer in Hardin County was arrested and suspended with pay after a fight with a sheriff's deputy, officials said.More >>
Kentucky's senior U.S. senator who's also the majority leader of the Senate said his home state has seen "significant cases" of voter fraud for years.More >>
Kentucky's senior U.S. senator who's also the majority leader of the Senate said his home state has seen "significant cases" of voter fraud for years.More >>
A review of the Jefferson County Public Schools pointed to problems within the district. But the evaluation of the largest school district in Kentucky is far from over. The Kentucky Department of Education plans to audit the district's management before the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Depending on the result of the audit, there are possibilities for state involvement which is the case for two districts in Kentucky.More >>
A review of the Jefferson County Public Schools pointed to problems within the district. But the evaluation of the largest school district in Kentucky is far from over. The Kentucky Department of Education plans to audit the district's management before the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Depending on the result of the audit, there are possibilities for state involvement which is the case for two districts in Kentucky.More >>
NBC will air the North Carolina at North Carolina State basketball game from 8 to 10 p.m.More >>
NBC will air the North Carolina at North Carolina State basketball game from 8 to 10 p.m.More >>