Pass the Cash: 6th grader loses use of her legs

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - It was a nomination form sent in from 12-year-old Jordan Standiford from Clark County, Indiana that caught our attention and our hearts.



With the help of her family, Jordan was reaching out to help the family of her dear friend and teammate on the New Washington basketball team, Ally.



“She hurt herself in a basketball game one day and then were not sure if it is a related incident but one day she woke up with paralysis in her legs,” Jordan said.



Ally could no longer walk. She lost all use of her legs.

MORE: Pass the Cash



“It's just been a rough time for her and her family,” Jordan said.



A rough time emotionally, physically and financially. Even at 12 years old, Jordan knew that and wanted to help. WAVE 3 News had $300 for Jordan to pass to Ally and her family.



The family has been told by the hospital that we were there to Pass the Cash and emotions were high.



“I'm laughing so hard...also crying at the same time. Oh my gosh you’re the person on the news,” Ally said.



Yes a rush of tears and laughter all at the same time. We said hello then it was time to get to the business at hand, so Ally had to hold out her hand so Jordan could Pass the Cash.



Ally may have been happy to see me, but her mother, Amanda, knows the road ahead will be long and paved with medical bills.



“Pretty much she has to learn to walk again,” Amanda said. “She was fine one day and the next day her legs were done.”



The very active 6th grader has been fighting for a month to get back on her feet, back to school and back to her friends.



“It's called transverse militus. It's an infection in her spine like selling. They don't know what causes it. It just happens,” Amanda said.



But as the saying goes, tough times don't last but tough people do - and Ally is tough.



“She's got a long road ahead of her but she's gonna do it,” Amanda said. “She's strong.”

Since 2011, WAVE 3 News has given away thousands of dollars to worthy recipients in our Pass the Cash segment. Click here to tell us about a Kentuckiana family or individual who you believe deserves a special gift of $300. (Be sure you are registered on wave3.com.) You cannot nominate yourself or a family member.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.