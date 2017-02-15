Two KY school districts currently managed by state

State involvement is already in place for the Menifee Co. and Breathitt Co. school districts. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A review of the Jefferson County Public Schools pointed to problems within the district. But the evaluation of the largest school district in Kentucky is far from over. The Kentucky Department of Education plans to audit the district's management before the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Depending on the result of the audit, there are possibilities for state involvement which is the case for two districts in Kentucky.

In 2012, Breathitt County was taken over by the state after being unable to fix some of their administrative and leadership issues. Breathitt County is under the leadership of a superintendent, along with state management.

In 2014, Menifee County faced the same fate. Instead of a superintendent, the school district is head by a state manager.

According to Kelly Foster, an Associate Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, there is no exact structure for a state management of a school district. The state will determine the results of the audit and then create an improvement plan in areas where a school district needs help.

"It's important to keep in mind, it can look different from district to district because every district has different needs or different areas of improvement," Foster said.

For JCPS that could mean state assistance, a full takeover or no action at all. But the answer won't be clear after the state audits the school system.

"We've got a lot of legwork to do before we arrive on the ground and JCPS is a large district so were gathering our resources and preparing for that visit and we will definitely be on the ground at least two weeks," Foster said.



According to the KDE website, a district is entitled to a hearing, before a recommendation is adopted by the state board.

