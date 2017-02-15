St. Matthews police searching for shoplifting suspects

Surveillance photo of one of the suspects. (Source: St. Matthews Police Department)

Police said two people entered a store at Mall St. Matthews on Tuesday and left with items they did not pay for. (Source: St. Matthews Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – St. Matthews police are hoping you can help them identify two people wanted for questioning in regards to a recent theft.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call St. Matthews police at (502) 893-9000.

