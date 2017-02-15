St. Matthews police searching for shoplifting suspects - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

St. Matthews police searching for shoplifting suspects

Police said two people entered a store at Mall St. Matthews on Tuesday and left with items they did not pay for. (Source: St. Matthews Police Department) Police said two people entered a store at Mall St. Matthews on Tuesday and left with items they did not pay for. (Source: St. Matthews Police Department)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – St. Matthews police are hoping you can help them identify two people wanted for questioning in regards to a recent theft.       

Police said two people entered a store at Mall St. Matthews on Tuesday and left with items they did not pay for.

Anyone with any information in the case is asked to call St. Matthews police at (502) 893-9000.

