Woman filed protective order day before she was killed, records show

KSP investigators discuss the case outside the crime scene. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A Trimble County woman had filed a protective order against her ex-boyfriend the day before police say he killed her, court records show.

A domestic violence order was filed by Lora Cable against Timothy Riddle in Trimble Circuit Court on Feb. 13. Police say the next morning, he walked into a doctor's office in Bedford and shot her.

Police spent seven hours searching for Riddle before he was taken into custody.

Riddle is charged with murder. He is due in court on Tuesday.

