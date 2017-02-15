Signs solicit diabetic test strips for cash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – They say there’s a market for everything.



You may have seen some signs around town that say “Ca$h for diabetic test strips” or “I traded my diabetic strips for cash.”



Andrea Caldwell was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in January of 2016.



“The doctor tells me to check at least three times a day,” Caldwell said.



Checking her blood sugar level is mandatory. It’s a crucial monitoring step that happens multiple times a day for most diabetic patients.



“If you don’t check your numbers, you risk your numbers going high and you can go into a stroke, a heart attack,” Caldwell said.



She uses a meter and testing strips that come in a box. She said the strips can get costly.



“With insurance it’s $25,” Caldwell said.



Without insurance, a monthly supply can run someone thousands of dollars each year for a lifetime. So what if we told you there was some sort of unauthorized market for these strips?



There are signs in several places around Louisville soliciting people to sell their testing strips for cash.

>> More Health News from WAVE3.com



The signs are handmade with a sharpie and cardboard and can be seen tacked onto street lights. They also come in the form of bus shelter advertisements.



Pharmacist Rebecca Fletcher said the signs create a reason for concern.



“For patients who may have an excess, it’s usually those who might not be compliant,” Fletcher said.



“If you are selling your strips, it means you’re not checking your numbers, it means you’re not taking care of yourself,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell also said she always runs out of strips near her refill time. To ration her strips out, she has

to sometimes cut down testing from three times a day to twice.



On top of that, both the Food and Drug Administration and the health insurer Humana advise against dealing with non-pharmaceutical groups.



Humana’s president of pharmacy solutions William Fleming said in a statement, “Distributing or selling test strips or buying them from others could pose a public health risk.”



The FDA agrees, saying it is dangerous to consumers.



“While it is technically legal to buy and sell blood glucose test strips from consumers under certain conditions, the FDA does not encourage this practice due to concerns about the safety and efficacy of test. It may be dangerous to consumers to use test strips that were not handled and stored correctly,” Tara Goodin, a press officer from the FDA, said in a statement.

WATCH: Sharon Yoo’s report

This leaves us with the question, is this exchange legal?



The FDA said it technically is - but if it involves Medicaid, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said it’s illegal.



From a consumer’s standpoint, Caldwell said she’s suspicious.



“I encourage people not to buy from a black market, I would be concerned about your health, your well-being, not knowing where they are coming from and if they are safe,” Caldwell said. “Get them from your pharmacy or your doctor.”



We dialed the number that was listed in one of the advertisements and a buyer did pick up. The conversation did not last long, but he clarified that it was a legal business and that he does not buy from people under Medicaid coverage.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.