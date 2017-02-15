LGBT activists rally in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Despite statements from Kentucky's Republican governor and house speaker that a so-called bathroom bill is unlikely to pass this legislative session, LGBT activists say they aren't letting their guard down.

A group of Kentucky companies helped organize a rally in Frankfort on Wednesday that pushed support for bills that would extend discrimination protections to gay and transgender people, and opposed bills that they believe would open the door to bias against LGBT people.

Among the bills they oppose is House Bill 106, sponsored by Rep. Rick Nelson, a Democrat from Middlesboro. If passed, it would require people in most state-owned buildings to use the bathroom that corresponds to the sex listed on their birth certificate. A similar bill that passed in North Carolina stoked outrage and led to numerous organizations, including the NCAA, pulling their events from the state.

The activists say that even if that bill and others they consider discriminatory are not passed this year, that could change.

"Truly you just never know when the political wind might turn in the other direction," said Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign.

"Let's say the bills are dead right now," he said. "Are they going to come back in 2018?"

HB 106 is currently being considered by the House's judiciary committee.

