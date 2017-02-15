Man charged in deadly stabbing pleads guilty to manslaughter - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged in deadly stabbing pleads guilty to manslaughter

Tracy Bevars (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Tracy Bevars (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with stabbing and killing a neighbor has taken a plea deal that will put him in prison for up to 15 years.

A murder charge against Tracy Jhul Bevars was amended to manslaughter as part of the deal.

Bevars is accused of stabbing Richard Lundy to death in his home on Dec. 30, 2015.

