Man charged in deadly stabbing pleads guilty to manslaughter

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with stabbing and killing a neighbor has taken a plea deal that will put him in prison for up to 15 years.

A murder charge against Tracy Jhul Bevars was amended to manslaughter as part of the deal.

Bevars is accused of stabbing Richard Lundy to death in his home on Dec. 30, 2015.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.