Deputies: 69-year-old IN woman located

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A 69-year-old woman who was reported missing after she left to take a walk has been located.

Norma Lincoln had last been seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when she went for a walk in the Pennington Chapel/Davis Mill Road area, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

She was located Wednesday evening, according to Harrison County officials.

No additional information has been released.



