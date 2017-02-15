Vine Grove police need help identifying suspects in attempted break-in

Vine Grove police released this photo of a suspect in an attempted break-in at a gun store. (Source: Vine Grove Police Department)

VINE GROVE, KY (WAVE) - Police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an attempted break-in at a gun store, just a few months after the store was previously robbed.

The Vine Grove Police Department released two photos taken from surveillance cameras at T-Box Tactical on Feb. 12.

The store was robbed in Dec. 2015. Police have not said if they believe the incidents are related.

