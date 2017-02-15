In jail and on drugs: LMDC's spiraling problem

Just last year, 10,000 people were actively detoxed at the jail, according to LMDC. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Department of Correction’s director answered tough questions from city leaders about whether the facility is functioning more like a detox center than an actual jail.

"Is stuff still making it through? Absolutely," LMDC director Mark Bolton told members of Louisville Metro Council's Public Safety Committee Wednesday.

Bolton did not hold back when asked how the drugs are getting in.

"We have found syringes loaded with heroin stuffed way up in a body cavity," he said.

Bolton said there are layers of security to detect contraband, including a body scanner that cost the city $250,000. Without it, he warned, the problem would be even worse.

Just last year, 10,000 people were actively detoxed at the jail, according to LMDC. Compare that to nearly 3,000 in 2012. According to their statistics, 60 percent of the 10,000 were high on opiates like heroin.

"I think we have a lot of questions that still need to be answered," Councilman David James said after the hearing.

James thinks more may be at play than failed searches.

"I believe there may be some management issues related to that," he said.

The medical calls for help to the jail have also skyrocketed. EMS made an average of 23 runs a month to the jail in 2016, compared to just 4 in 2012.



Bolton said the majority of those who detoxed may have come in after shooting up or were already coming down from a drug. But he said they don't ever know until they have to react.

"The challenges that we're facing here are no different than most large jails in the country, given our physical plant challenges we do a pretty darn good job," Bolton said.

James is planning another hearing with LMDC to ask questions about the jail's management.

