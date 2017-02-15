Metro Council gets update on heroin epidemic

The Metro Council got an update on a spike in overdoses. (Source: MetroTV)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As Louisville's heroin epidemic gets national attention, members of the Metro Council were briefed on some of the causes of a recent spike in overdoses.

In a 32-hour period last week, EMS responded to 52 overdose calls, spanning 20 different zip code.

They believe a powerful drug called carfentanyl is being mixed with heroin that is sold in Louisville.

The opioid, which is used as an elephant tranquilizer, is approximately 10,000 times more powerful than morphine.

"First was heroin, then it was cut with fentanyl which is about 100 times stronger than the heroin, and now we have the carfentanyl which came out of nowhere so it's accelerating at lightning speed," said Dr. Raymond Orthober, medical director for Louisville Metro EMS. "I don't even know what could be next on our horizon."

Carfentanyl is so powerful that simply touching a small amount could cause you to become unconscious and stop breathing.

So far this year, Louisville has seen 46 suspected overdose deaths, nearly 8 each week.

