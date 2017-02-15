Domestic violence killings 'an epidemic,' shelter president says

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Just one day before Lora Cable was shot and killed in Bedford, Kentucky she took out an Emergency Protective Order against Timothy Riddle, who is now charged with her murder.



Cable is not the first person to file and EPO or Domestic Violence Order, DVO, and still be killed.



Experts, though, say the orders are effective.



Marta Miranda is one of those experts. She’s the CEO and president of the Center for Women and Families.



"You never get used to hearing that,” Miranda said of Cable’s death. "Sadly enough this is an epidemic. It's not a personal issue anymore."



Miranda said EPOs work about 80 percent of the time, but should be accompanied by a safety plan worked out with victim advocates or police.



"There is no way to keep someone from killing you unless that person is in jail,” Miranda said.



In late December, Angie Thomas was stabbed and left in her apartment. Police have charged her ex-boyfriend, James Robards, with the crime.



"If you want help, you've got to help yourself first,” Thomas’s son, Raheem Hardin, said. “She was the person, if you'd have a party, she'd be the loudest or the funniest one there."



She had taken out multiple EPOs against Robards.



"Don't let it just be a piece of paper,” Hardin said. “If you have it out, make sure you stand by it also. Don't just have it."



"Most victims do not believe that they're going to be killed,” Miranda said. “This is somebody that they've loved, somebody that's loved them. Sometimes they have children together."



Last year, Louisville had 12 domestic violence homicides, according to LMPD numbers. There have been three so far this year including two last week.

“You have no choice but to protect your own life and get out of it,” Hardin said.



Hardin said his mother went through a series of relationships that involved violence. He first saw her abused when he was just 6 years old.



“Of course then, I really didn't know how to protect her or do anything about it,” he said. “She was always trying to keep us away from that environment."



Hardin wishes more could have been done.

"She would always give advice about that, but she would never take her own,” he said.



Miranda said domestic violence needs to be treated as a community problem.



"Most of us don't do anything. We think it's a private issue. We think it's going to go away,” Miranda said. "This is not going to go away and actually the cycle gets worse."



The Center for Women and Families has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached by calling 844-237-2231. More information can be found on its website by clicking here.



