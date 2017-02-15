Hundreds of bridges structurally deficient in KY, IN, study says - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hundreds of bridges structurally deficient in KY, IN, study says

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Lewis and Clark Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Lewis and Clark Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – More than 1,100 bridges in Kentucky are structurally deficient, according to a new report.

The report published by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association states 8 percent of bridges in Kentucky are deficient and 22 percent are functionally obsolete.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Vine Grove police need help identifying suspects in attempted break-in
McConnell: 'There is voter fraud'
Signs solicit diabetic test strips for cash

In Indiana, 8 percent of bridges are also classified as structurally deficient and 12 percent are considered functionally obsolete.

The study states 3,002 bridges are in need of repair in Kentucky and 3,725 bridges are in need of repair in Indiana.

To see the full report, which includes the most traveled bridges and proposed bridge work for each state, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly