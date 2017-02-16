Man charged with robbing senior citizen 3 times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with multiple robberies of a senior citizen who once employed him.

William David Jones, 61, of Louisville, was arrested February 15 on a warrant for three counts of robbery.

On October 29, Louisville Metro police say Jones waited outside the 83-year-old man's home and jumped into his truck when he arrived. Jones grabbed the victim by his arm and shook him before getting away with $500.

The second robbery is alleged to have happened November 4. Jones is reported to have gotten $100 after he approached the man from behind and told him he had a gun, according to the warrant.

LMPD said Jones again approached the man on November 19 saying he had a gun, but the victim refused to give Jones any money. Jones reportedly knocked the man to the ground and bit his finger. The man's wallet, containing $700, was taken before Jones fled.

In addition to the robbery charges, Jones is also being held for criminal trespassing and two warrants for probation violation.

