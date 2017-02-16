Man murdered on E. St. Catherine St. identified

The victim was found inside a home in teh 900 block of E. St. Catherine St. on Feb. 12. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man found dead in an apartment in the Germantown neighborhood has been released.

Anthony W. McIntyre, 60, died of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

McIntyre was found in an apartment in 900 Block of East St. Catherine Street around 8:35 a.m. February 11.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with tips can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Calls to the tip line are anonymous.

