Phone app leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When a woman was robbed near the University of Louisville campus she used technology to lead police to the thief.

The robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. February 15 in the 1600 block of S. 4th Street. The victim was robbed of her iPhone and its charger, along with her wallet and car keys. Police say the man who robbed her asked her for the password to the phone and told her that she "better not say anything."

The victim used the "Find iPhone" app to track the phone and determine its location and tell police where it was. The University of Louisville police officers saw the suspect, Abdisalan Aden, 18, of Louisville, with the phone and saw him answer it.

Aden is charged with one count of robbery. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

