Saturday Pregame Show: #WAVE3Cards March To The Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is gearing up for a big day of UofL basketball on Saturday.

It all starts at 11:30 a.m. with our weekly "Inside The Cards with Coach Rick Pitino," hosted by sports director Kent Taylor.

Then, at 12 p.m., join us for our special "#WAVE3Cards March To The Tournament." Kent, Kendrick and Brian will bring you live pregame coverage ahead of UofL's 1 p.m. game against Virginia Tech at the KFC Yum! Center.

The one-hour show will include a one-on-one interview with legendary former coach Denny Crum. Also, rising star Donovan Mitchell gives a behind-the-scenes look inside the Yum! Center practice facility.

And last year's leader, Damion Lee, will join the WAVE 3 Sports team for a live interview.

Saturday is the Cards' final tune-up before the team visits ACC frontrunner North Carolina on Wednesday. UNC is 10-3 in league play, one game ahead of UofL, Duke and Florida State, all tied at 9-4.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.