Saturday Pregame Show: #WAVE3Cards March To The Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is gearing up for a big day of UofL basketball on Saturday.
It all starts at 11:30 a.m. with our weekly "Inside The Cards with Coach Rick Pitino," hosted by sports director Kent Taylor.
Then, at 12 p.m., join us for our special "#WAVE3Cards March To The Tournament." Kent, Kendrick and Brian will bring you live pregame coverage ahead of UofL's 1 p.m. game against Virginia Tech at the KFC Yum! Center.
The one-hour show will include a one-on-one interview with legendary former coach Denny Crum. Also, rising star Donovan Mitchell gives a behind-the-scenes look inside the Yum! Center practice facility.
And last year's leader, Damion Lee, will join the WAVE 3 Sports team for a live interview.
Saturday is the Cards' final tune-up before the team visits ACC frontrunner North Carolina on Wednesday. UNC is 10-3 in league play, one game ahead of UofL, Duke and Florida State, all tied at 9-4.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.