WATCH NOW: President Trump's news conference - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH NOW: President Trump's news conference

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at the White House. You can watch the news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly