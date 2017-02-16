Woman intentionally started house fire on Taylor Boulevard, inve - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman intentionally started house fire on Taylor Boulevard, investigators say

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Joshall Fites (Source: LMDC) Joshall Fites (Source: LMDC)
Louisville firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the fire. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) Louisville firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the fire. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was arrested on an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to an occupied home.

Around 10:25 a.m. February 15, Louisville firefighters called to the 2700 block of Taylor Blvd. found a mattress on fire. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators said Joshall Fites, 34, a resident of the home, poured lighter fluid on the mattress and ignited it.

Fites was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of arson. Her bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

The fire caused heavy to extensive damage to the building.

