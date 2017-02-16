Throwback Pegasus pin gives nod to 1973 design

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are only 79 days until the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, and the Kentucky Derby Festival's Pegasus pins are officially on sale.

The first shipment of the 2017 pins arrived Thursday morning at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience at 528 W. Main Street. Evan Williams also produced a special, limited-edition Single Barrel Gold Pegasus pin bourbon bottle to commemorate the 45th edition of the collectible souvenirs. The bottle features a gold Pegasus pin sealed in wax atop each bottle.

This year's pin is a throwback to the original Pegasus pin designed in 1973. The plastic item features a cutout design with a red Pegasus in the center, surrounded by gray, white and teal colors.

Until March, the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience is the only store selling the commemorative bottles and pins. In March, the pins will be sold in 1,000 retail locations for $6 each. Other stores also will begin selling the bottles next month; only 300 will be sold.

Family Fun Packs, including five Pegasus Pins, will be sold for $25. Children under age 6 are not required to have a Pegasus pin for admission to KDF events.

The Festival will give away eight weekly grand prizes and anyone with a 2017 Pegasus pin can win. The prizes will be given away on Fridays from March 17 through May 5. Some of this year's weekly grand prizes include an Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Speakeasy party, a $2,500 AAA vacation package, a $2,500 Kroger fuel card, a $2,500 Commonwealth Credit Union Visa gift card, a $2,500 Louisville City FC package, a $2,500 Meijer shopping spree and more. The drawings will broadcast on WAVE 3 News.

By registering a gold winner Pegasus pin, there's a chance to win the gold pin grand prize, a 2017 Honda CR-V. With more than 12,000 gold pins in circulation, the odds of finding a gold-winning Pegasus pin are approximately 1 in 20.

Along with the chance to win grand prizes, each Pegasus pin envelope also includes three coupons provided by retail partners including Kroger, Raising Canes, Meijer and Liquor Barn.

More than 25,000 pins are made each year. The pin program has become a way for the community to have ownership in the Festival and show pride in the region's largest celebration.

