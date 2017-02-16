Bardstown man facing 20 child porn charges

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Bardstown man is facing 20 child pornography charges.

According to news release from Kentucky State Police (KSP), Robert M. McIntosh, 45, was arrested Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP said is was discovered McIntosh had been sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

A search warrant was served at McIntosh's home on Wednesday. Equipment was seized by troopers and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

McIntosh is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

McIntosh was taken to the Nelson County Detention Center.

