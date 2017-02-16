Louisville hotel biz likely down in '17 during convention center remodel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's hotel building boom could be the next big thing in downtown development. But is all the new room space too much for the city to handle? Louisville Metro officials admit because the state closed the Kentucky International Convention Center for a major renovation, 2017 could very well be a down year for some of the downtown hotels. However, there is some encouraging news in the numbers.

From big to boutique, hotels are popping up all over downtown Louisville. That's fun to see for Dominique Murray, a longtime Louisville resident, and she hopes a financial win for the city.

"As long as they can get the right attractions here," Murray said.



So far, so good.

STR, a company that analyzes the hotel industry, says demand for hotel rooms downtown shot up 5% in 2015 and another 7% in 2016. That's well above the national average and it's all spurred by the hotel building boom. The total number of rooms at downtown Louisville hotels is up from 4,084 in 2014 to 4,895 now. That number will top 6,200 when the new Omni Louisville and two smaller Whiskey Row hotels open next year.

"You know when you ask the question are we overbuilt, it depends on who you ask," said Jan Freitag, STR's senior VP of lodging insights. "If you ask the developers they're saying so no no, we're not we need one more project. And that's mine. And if you ask the general managers they're saying yes, yes, yes. We don't need anything else. We're fine."

Fine, especially with the Kentucky International Convention Center undergoing that massive renovation and expansion. STR's numbers show that ever since it closed in the fall of 2016, occupancy rates downtown have been falling.

Karen Williams, President and CEO of the Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau, says that trend will likely continue this year.

"Is it going to be down? Flat? Yes," Williams said. "But again, we've had great communications with all of our hotels."

Williams said the CVB has been working with hotel general managers to offer incentives and lower room rates than competitor cities like Nashville and Indianapolis to attract smaller conferences that can don't need the convention center space.

"The old saying goes it's better to have a head in bed," Williams said.



That's also true for butts in the seats of all those bars and restaurants as they count down until 2018 when the dust clears after work on the new convention center is done. The end of that project also means all those downtown hotels can get back to business as usual.

Williams said the city has already booked 45 groups for 204,000 room nights between 2018 to 2021. That includes one major conference: Expo!Expo! 2020, which could attract even more conventions to the city.

None of that, Williams said, would be possible, without all the new hotels being built downtown.

