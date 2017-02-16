BREAKING: Junior Bridgeman resigns from UofL Board of Trustees

Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Louisville's hotel building boom could be the next big thing in downtown development. But is all the new room space too much for the city to handle?More >>
Louisville's hotel building boom could be the next big thing in downtown development. But is all the new room space too much for the city to handle?More >>
A crash involving a JCPS school bus took place on west Jefferson Street, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
A crash involving a JCPS school bus took place on west Jefferson Street, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Junior Bridgeman has resigned from the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.More >>
Junior Bridgeman has resigned from the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.More >>
Robert M. McIntosh, 45, was arrested Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.More >>
Robert M. McIntosh, 45, was arrested Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.More >>