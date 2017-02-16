BREAKING: Junior Bridgeman resigns from UofL Board of Trustees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Junior Bridgeman has resigned from the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Bridgeman, full name Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., was named to the Board by Governor Matt Bevin in January.

He played for the Cards from 1972-1975, then went on to play 12 years in the NBA, mostly with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bridgeman then moved on to become a very successful businessman in the Louisville community.

