Crash involving JCPS bus on Jefferson Street, no injuries report - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash involving JCPS bus on Jefferson Street, no injuries reported

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving a JCPS school bus took place on west Jefferson Street, Metrosafe confirms.

JCPS Bus #0775 reportedly hit a parked vehicle near 7th and Jefferson Streets.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
BREAKING: Junior Bridgeman resigns from UofL Board of Trustees
Bardstown man facing 20 child porn charges
Woman intentionally started house fire on Taylor Boulevard, investigators say

No injuries were reported.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly