Crash involving JCPS bus on Jefferson Street, no injuries reported

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving a JCPS school bus took place on west Jefferson Street, Metrosafe confirms.

JCPS Bus #0775 reportedly hit a parked vehicle near 7th and Jefferson Streets.

No injuries were reported.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

