Facebook post adds different angle to 18-year-old's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A social media post is bringing attention to a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning.



Before Joshua Evans, 18, was murdered, a post was made on his Facebook wall that threatened two individuals who are now in custody.

The post was made at 3:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., LMPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found Evans had been shot.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tristan Jewell, 21, and Devonta Anderson, 23, and charged them with murder and wanton endangerment in Joshua Evans death.

The post on Joshua Evans’ Facebook page mentions Tristan Jewell by name.

Joshua Evans father, Edward Evans, said the post is not a coincidence because Joshua Evans and Jewell have had trouble with each other before.



“We had just got him a Playstation, it was for Christmas or for his birthday, so the guys took that - all his new games, basically all they could carry and that was Tristan,” Evans said. “That’s what started it all.”



Edward Evans said that was four years ago and his son and Jewell had butted heads ever since.



“The guy kept coming back pulling guns on him, threatening him,” Edward Evans said.



Although Edward Evans did not confirm his son had written the post, he said there is a limit to how much pressure one can endure.



“Everybody’s got so far they can be pushed, you can get angry but words are words,” Edward Evans said. “There’s a difference between saying something that you’re angry and gunning a kid down in the streets.”



Edward Evan said he hopes everyone remembers his son as a generous person.



“Josh was the kindest kid you’ll ever meet in your life, he was not violent at all,” he said. “He would give a complete stranger the shirt off his back.”

He said he also hopes others can learn from this.



“Words are words but death is forever, you can’t take death back, once they’re gone they’re gone,” Edward Evans said.



Louisville Metro police have not confirmed if the specific social media post was what led to the arrest of the two men.



