BREAKING: Police respond to shooting in the Portland neighborhood

Authorities responding to the scene in Portland. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities were called to the scene in the 2400 block of Lytle Street.

Once there, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, his condition is unknown.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crash involving JCPS bus on Jefferson Street, no injuries reported

+ BREAKING: Junior Bridgeman resigns from UofL Board of Trustees

+ Woman intentionally started house fire on Taylor Boulevard, investigators say

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.