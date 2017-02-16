BREAKING: Police respond to shooting in the Portland neighborhoo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING: Police respond to shooting in the Portland neighborhood

Authorities responding to the scene in Portland. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News) Authorities responding to the scene in Portland. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities were called to the scene in the 2400 block of Lytle Street.

Once there, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, his condition is unknown.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

